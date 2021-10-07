See every angle and hear every call of Chris Taylor's epic Wild Card walk-off homer

Chris Taylor was eight for his last 72 at-bats heading into the Wild Card game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

That didn’t matter. With a man on second in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium, he saw an Alex Reyes pitch coming right over the plate and deposited it into the stands to win the postseason game and send Los Angeles to a series against the longtime rival San Francisco Giants.

So here’s a collection of every angle and call of the dinger we could find, the hit that gave the Dodgers a perfect start to their defense of last year’s World Series title:

Here's the call on TBS and the entire sequence that led up to it

There was a Cody Bellinger stolen base against Yadier Molina before the home run. Then? Taylor hit it out.

Now in slow motion and a view from the field

Every call we could find

A postgame interview and a champagne shower

Fans went nuts there and at the Staples Center

Gallery