Raleigh firm plots 214 homes in Fuquay-Varina as housing demand remains strong
A Raleigh firm is looking to join the housing boom in Fuquay-Varina, and it has its eyes on land west of downtown.www.bizjournals.com
A Raleigh firm is looking to join the housing boom in Fuquay-Varina, and it has its eyes on land west of downtown.www.bizjournals.com
The Triangle Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/triangle
Comments / 0