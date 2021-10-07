CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manor, PA

PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD TO ELECT NEW MEMBER TONIGHT

 6 days ago

The Penns Manor School Board will hold a special voting meeting tonight and will look to select a new board member to take over for a member who resigned last month. The special meeting will be held prior to the start of the district’s committee meetings at 7:00. The supervisors will get to publicly interview the candidates before selecting one to take over for Dr. Paul Boston, who resigned prior to the start of their regular board meeting on September 9th. Boston did not give a reason for his resignation. After the interviews and citizens’ comments, the board will appoint a new board member. The person who takes over will serve on the board representing the Cherryhill Township area until December of 2023.

