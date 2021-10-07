NV Gold Corporation Announces Updates on Five Active Projects in Nevada, USA
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB: NVGLF) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed 3 Notices of Intent (NOI) to commence drilling at its 100% owned Slumber, Discovery Bay and Pickhandle projects in north-central Nevada, USA. The Company also reports that a 2D seismic survey has been completed at its optioned SW Pipe Project located along the Cortez Gold Belt approximately 6 km southwest of the Pipeline Gold Complex operated by Nevada Gold Mines.
