CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

NV Gold Corporation Announces Updates on Five Active Projects in Nevada, USA

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB: NVGLF) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed 3 Notices of Intent (NOI) to commence drilling at its 100% owned Slumber, Discovery Bay and Pickhandle projects in north-central Nevada, USA. The Company also reports that a 2D seismic survey has been completed at its optioned SW Pipe Project located along the Cortez Gold Belt approximately 6 km southwest of the Pipeline Gold Complex operated by Nevada Gold Mines.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Purepoint Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2021 Oktoberfest Fall Mining Show Case and the 2021 New Orleans Investment Conference

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced that the Company will be presenting at the Red Cloud's 2021 Virtual Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase, taking place from October 18-20, 2021 and at the 2021 New Orleans Investment Conference from October 19-22, 2021.
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Pancontinental Resources (Pancon) Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2021 Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Pancontinental Resources(TSXV: PUC) (OTCQB: PUCCF)(Pancon)is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2021 Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Infinite Ore Starts Exploration on Jackpot Lithium Project and Provides Corporate Update

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Infinite Ore Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V:ILI) (OTCQB: ARXRF) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration and corporate activities. The Company recently mobilized a ground crew to sample target areas on its Jackpot lithium project. The areas of interest were generated from a recent high resolution geophysical survey completed on the Jackpot property. The survey, conducted by Novatem Airborne Geophysics, identified several east-west trending anomalies that reflect structures like that of the Jackpot lithium deposit itself.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
Local
Nevada Industry
State
Nevada State
StreetInsider.com

E79 Resources Corporate Update

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2021) - E79 Resources Corp. (CSE: ESNR) (OTCQB: ESVNF) ("E79" or the "Company") announces that Martin Pawlitschek will assume the role of interim President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Mr. Pawlitschek is currently a Director and a founder of the Company. He is an international mining professional with over 20 years of experience and has held key management positions with a number of junior explorers, private equity investment funds, majors (BHP) and development stage companies. Mr. Pawlitschek is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG).
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Geophysical Surveys Yield Additional Chargeability Anomalies at Kinsley Mountain Gold Project & Updates on Private Placement Financing

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ('New Placer Dome' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NGLD)(OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE:BM5) is pleased to report the initial induced polarization (IP) / resistivity geophysical surveys results from its flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ('Kinsley Mountain') in Nevada.
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Baru Gold breaks ground on its Sangihe gold project in Indonesia

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Construction will consist of clearing land, building two 100,000 tonnes heap leach pads, pit overburden removal, preparation of...
METAL MINING
dallassun.com

Element79 Gold Announces Execution of Agreements for Acquisition of Significant Gold Portfolio in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) ('Element79 Gold', the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has entered into a securities exchange agreement (the 'Securities Exchange Agreement') with 1316524 B.C. Ltd. ('Goldco') and the securityholders of Goldco, pursuant to which it will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Goldco.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#Five Active Projects#Streetinsider Premium#Tsxv#Nvx#Nvglf#The Company#Company#Noi#Slumber#Sw Pipe Project#Nevada Gold Mines#The Discovery Bay Project#Gold Corp#Fortitude#Lone Tree Mines#The Pickhandle Project#Ip Resistivity#The Sandy Project
albuquerqueexpress.com

Emgold Provides Exploration Update For its New York Canyon Property, NV

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR)(OTC PINK:EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM)(BSE:EMLM) ('Emgold' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce assay results from four exploration diamond core holes and re-assay results from nine historic diamond core holes drilled at its New York Canyon Property, NV (the 'Property'). Exploration activities are being carried out by the Company's partner, Kennecott Exploration Company ('KEX'), a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc (RIO).
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Emgold Provides Corporate Update

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR)(OTCQB: EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM)(BSE:EMLM) ("Emgold" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Denise Landsberger as Corporate Secretary for the Company, effective October 1, 2021. Ms. Landsberger is the corporate and administrative clerk at Vancouver Corporate Solutions Inc. ("VCS"). Ms. Landsberger has several years of experience in office administration and received a business administration diploma from the University of the Fraser Valley. She is currently completing the Canadian Securities Course.
BUSINESS
businesspress.vegas

Top Workplaces Nevada winner rankings announced

The awards ceremony for the 2021 Top Workplaces Nevada was held Wednesday afternoon at the Area15. John Guedry, CEO Bank of Nevada, was the keynote speaker and painted an overall economic picture of the state that included challenges and opportunities. In his talk, he referenced an economic development report on Nevada that was produced by Brookings. He also talked about the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance’s Workforce Blueprint 2.0.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
Place
Vancouver, CA
StreetInsider.com

Silver Dollar Corporate Update

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Company is cashed up and eager to restart exploration drilling at La Joya. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQB: SLVDF) ("Silver...
BUSINESS
luxuryrealestate.com

Jenny Johnson Joins Sierra Sotheby’s as President and Nevada Corporate Broker

RENO, NV - Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased to announce the expansion of its leadership team by welcoming seasoned Reno/Tahoe Broker, Jenny Johnson. Formerly with Chase International, Johnson joins the award-winning brokerage as its President and Nevada Corporate Broker. Backed by a proven track record in both real estate leadership and luxury sales, Johnson brings a diverse skill set to the firm through her extensive knowledge in both residential and commercial transactions.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Interior released $348 million for Nevada projects

The Department of the Interior has released $348 million for 62 projects throughout Nevada and the Tahoe Basin. The projects range from habitat conservation, wildfire prevention, recreation improvements and sensitive land acquisition. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., said the money was generated through the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act, SNPLMA,...
NEVADA STATE
StreetInsider.com

Dakota Territory Resource Corp Options Barrick's Richmond Hill Property

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lead, South Dakota--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Dakota Territory Resource Corp (OTCQB: DTRC) ("Dakota Territory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding definitive option agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") to acquire LAC Minerals (USA) LLC ("LAC") and Homestake Mining Company of California's ("HMCC" or "Homestake") Richmond Hill Property in the Homestake District, South Dakota (the "Richmond Hill Property"). The Definitive Agreement aligns with Dakota Territory's strategic objective to be the premier South Dakota exploration company with the largest land and mineral tenure holdings in the historic Homestake District.
ECONOMY
cdcgamingreports.com

OP-ED: Keeping Nevada the gold standard for innovation

Nevada has long been the home for innovation in the gaming industry. From the state’s very humble beginnings of gaming in the 1930s through the innovations the industry spearheaded to safely open following the COVID-19 closures in 2020, innovation from the gaming industry is as tied to Nevada as the Hoover Dam and the Battle Born flag.
NEVADA STATE
StreetInsider.com

Manganese X Subsidiary JV Partner PureBiotic AIR Provides Positive Updated Data on Virginia State University Testing on an Important Range of Pathogens and Biofilm, Including COVID-19

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (OTCQB: MNXXF) ("Manganese X", "MN", the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Disruptive Battery Corp. (DBC), in conjunction with its US Joint Venture Partner, PureBiotic AIR, Corp (PureBiotic), has received additional positive results from its ongoing long-term research study conducted by Virginia State University (VSU). This has been despite the delays caused by the COVID-19 restrictions which have been affecting most university campuses and research facilities.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy