NV Gold Corporation Announces Updates on Five Active Projects in Nevada, USA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR)(OTCQB: EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM)(BSE:EMLM) ("Emgold" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Denise Landsberger as Corporate Secretary for the Company, effective October 1, 2021. Ms. Landsberger is the corporate and administrative clerk at Vancouver Corporate Solutions Inc. ("VCS"). Ms. Landsberger has several years of experience in office administration and received a business administration diploma from the University of the Fraser Valley. She is currently completing the Canadian Securities Course.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO