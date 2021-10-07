Smith-Midland to Present at LD Micro Main Event
Presentation on October 13, 2021, at 3:30 PT / 6:30 ET. MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Smith-Midland (NASDAQ: SMID), provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, announced today that it will be presenting at the 14th annual Main Event on October 13, 2021, at time 3:30 PM PT/6:30 PM ET at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles. Smith-Midland's Chief Executive Officer and President, Ashley Smith and Chief Financial Officer, AJ Krick, will be giving the presentation.www.streetinsider.com
