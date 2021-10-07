Smith-Midland to Present at LD Micro Main Event

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Lucid. The gross proceeds to Lucid from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses payable by Lucid, are expected to be $70,000,000. In addition, Lucid has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock from Lucid at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

