Business

Smith-Midland to Present at LD Micro Main Event

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Presentation on October 13, 2021, at 3:30 PT / 6:30 ET. MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Smith-Midland (NASDAQ: SMID), provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, announced today that it will be presenting at the 14th annual Main Event on October 13, 2021, at time 3:30 PM PT/6:30 PM ET at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles. Smith-Midland's Chief Executive Officer and President, Ashley Smith and Chief Financial Officer, AJ Krick, will be giving the presentation.

www.streetinsider.com

Related
StreetInsider.com

Novamind to Present at LD Micro and KCSA Conferences

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB: NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, today announced participation in two upcoming virtual investor conferences on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX.V: VOX) (OTCQX: VOXCF) Featured in Virtual Coverage of LD Micro’s Main Event

Vox Royalty (TSX.V: VOX) (OTCQX: VOXCF) is a high growth precious metals focused royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network that has allowed Vox to become the fastest growing company in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 20 separate royalty transactions to acquire over 45 royalties.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

BioCorRx Inc. (BICX) Featured in Virtual Coverage of LD Micro’s Main Event

BioCorRx (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. Beat Addiction Recovery is a substance use disorder recovery program that typically includes BioCorRxs proprietary Cognitive Behavioral Therapy ("CBT") modules along with peer support via mobile app along with medication prescribed by an independent treating physician under their discretion. The UnCraveRx(R) Weight Loss Program is also a medication assisted weight loss program that includes access to concierge on-demand wellness specialists: nutritionists, fitness experts and personal support from behavioral experts. The company also conducts R&D under its controlled subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the companys website at www.biocorrx.com.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

KBR, Inc. (KBR) Announces Digital Advisory Services Contract with Russian EuroChem

KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a three-year service contract for KBR INSITE® by EuroChem for its ammonia plant in Kingisepp, Russia. Utilizing a cloud-based platform, KBR INSITE provides remote monitoring and advisory service to customers to help drive their plant operations to top-quartile performance. Under the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smith Midland Corporation#Infrastructure#Precast Concrete#Stocks#Streetinsider Premium#Smid#Jj Hooks#Slenderwall#Easi Set Buildings#Softsound#Ld Micro Main Event Date
StreetInsider.com

Dassault Systèmes to Publish its Third Quarter 2021 Results, Webcast and Conference Call on October 28th, 2021

VÉLIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — October 14th, 2021 — Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, will publish its operating performance for the third quarter 2021, ended September 30th, 2021, on Thursday, October 28th, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K PURPLE BIOTECH LTD. For: Oct 14

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) 4 Oppenheimer Street, Science Park, Rehovot 7670104, Israel. (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Pancontinental Resources (Pancon) Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2021 Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Pancontinental Resources(TSXV: PUC) (OTCQB: PUCCF)(Pancon)is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2021 Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

WENDEL: Information about IHS Holding Limited

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. IHS Holding Limited announced today the pricing of its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, at a public offering price of $21.00 per share. The ordinary...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
StreetInsider.com

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) Prices 5M Share IPO at $14/sh

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Lucid. The gross proceeds to Lucid from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses payable by Lucid, are expected to be $70,000,000. In addition, Lucid has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock from Lucid at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

NORDEN PUBLISHES PROSPECTUS IN CONNECTION WITH ADMISSION TO TRADING AND OFFICIAL LISTING OF ITS USD 100,000,000 BONDS

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 73 - 14 OCTOBER 2021. Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S has today published a listing prospectus prepared in connection with the admission to trading and official listing on...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) IPO Opens Modestly Lower

Today's IPO for IsoPlexis Corporation (NYSE: ISO) opened for trading at $14.75 after pricing 8,333,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. Morgan Stanley, Cowen, Evercore...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Fortress Biotech (FBIO) and Cyprium Announces Positive Clinical Data for CUTX-101, Copper Histidinate

Cyprium Therapeutics, Inc. ("Cyprium"), a Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO) ("Fortress") partner company, with support from its licensing partner Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. ("Sentynl"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare Limited ("Zydus"), today announced positive results from an efficacy and safety analysis of data integrated from two completed pivotal studies in patients with Menkes disease treated with CUTX-101, copper histidinate (CuHis). In both pre-specified primary and secondary efficacy analyses, treatment with CUTX-101 demonstrated a significantly greater median overall survival (OS) compared to untreated historical control patients. These data will be presented as a virtual poster at the 2021 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition. More information on the poster is listed below:
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Tempo Automation Set to Go Public Through Merger with ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEV)

Tempo Automation, Inc. (“Tempo”), a leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, and ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (“ACE”) (Nasdaq: ACEV), a special-purpose acquisition ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

TripActions Raises $275M in Series F Growth Funding, Looks to Improve Travel Tech

TripActions, a travel management company for business travelers, completed a $275 million Series F Growth Funding round as business travel rebounds from the pandemic. Michael Sindicich, general manager for the company's payments platform TripActions Liquid, said those funds will be used to scale several aspects of the business as well as help in acquiring similar businesses. He also told Cheddar a huge focus for the company is upgrading its technology to make the user experience more seamless.
TRAVEL
StreetInsider.com

Aura Biosciences (AURA) Files For Up to $100M IPO

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ: AURA) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging our novel targeted oncology platform to develop...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Verkkokauppa.com’s upcoming financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2022

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 October, 2021 at 12:00pm EET. Verkkokauppa.com's upcoming financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2022. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj will publish its upcoming financial reports and financial statements as follows:. Financial statements bulleting...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Tryp Therapeutics Announces Inclusion in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Tryp Therapeutics (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) ("Tryp"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for diseases with unmet medical needs, announced today its inclusion in the AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (the "Fund"), currently trading under the ticker symbol "PSIL" on the NYSE Arca exchange.
SAN DIEGO, CA
StreetInsider.com

Newell Brands's (NWL) Crockpot Auctioning First-ever NFT to Celebrate its 50th Anniversary

Newell Brands's (NASDAQ: NWL) Sunbeam Products, Inc., the manufacturer of Crockpot ("Crockpot"),—the original slow cooker—today announced that it has created its first-ever non-fungible token (NFT) in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Crockpot brand. The NFT is currently up for auction on OpenSea.io, beginning at 0.03 Ethereum (approximately $100), and the auction will end Thursday, Oct. 21 at 11:59 p.m.
LIFESTYLE
StreetInsider.com

Lubys, Inc. (LUB) Declares $2 Cash Liquidating Distribution

Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB), which is in the process of monetizing its assets for the benefit of its shareholders, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash liquidating distribution of $2.00 per share to be paid on November 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 25, 2021. The liquidating distribution is being paid from the net proceeds from recent property sales.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Bone Biologics Corp. (BBLG) IPO Opens Lower

Today's IPO for Bone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ: BBLG) opened for trading at $4.75 after pricing 1,510,455 units of securities at an offering price of $5.25 per unit. WallachBeth Capital, LLC is acting...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

