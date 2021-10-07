Aztec Minerals Arranges CAD$1.05 Million Private Placement Financing

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Herzliya, Israel and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan"), today announced that it has closed its previously announced private placement of the Company's common shares (a "Common Share" and, collectively, the "Common Shares") and warrants to purchase common shares ("Common Warrants") to institutional investors for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$8,227,150 million (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company has issued 9,679,000 Common Shares and Common Warrants to purchase 9,679,000 Common Shares at a combined purchase price of C$0.85 per Common Share and associated Common Warrant. Each Common Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$1.10 per share at any time prior to the five-year anniversary of the closing date of the Private Placement (the "Closing Date").
