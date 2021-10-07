CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aztec Minerals Arranges CAD$1.05 Million Private Placement Financing

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB: AZZTF) has arranged a CAD$1.05...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Potent Ventures Announces First Closing of Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a first closing of a non-brokered private placement of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Company accepted subscriptions for 15,430,000 units at a price of CDN $0.04 per Unit, raising gross proceeds of CDN$617,200. Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share for CDN$0.05 for a period of 2 years from the issue date. All of the securities issuable in connection with the offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after date of issuance.
StreetInsider.com

Innocan Pharma Corporation Closes C$8.2 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors

Herzliya, Israel and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan"), today announced that it has closed its previously announced private placement of the Company's common shares (a "Common Share" and, collectively, the "Common Shares") and warrants to purchase common shares ("Common Warrants") to institutional investors for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$8,227,150 million (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company has issued 9,679,000 Common Shares and Common Warrants to purchase 9,679,000 Common Shares at a combined purchase price of C$0.85 per Common Share and associated Common Warrant. Each Common Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$1.10 per share at any time prior to the five-year anniversary of the closing date of the Private Placement (the "Closing Date").
StreetInsider.com

Portofino Increases Oversubscribed Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to strong interest, its previously announced non-brokered private placement ($.08/Unit) of $500,000 has been oversubscribed and increased to $650,000.
StreetInsider.com

Rockwealth Resources Corp. Announces a Non Brokered Private Placement

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Rockwealth Resources Corp. (TSXV: RWR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause whereby if the volume weighted average closing price of the Shares on the Exchange is $0.40 or more for 21 consecutive trading days at any time subsequent to the expiry of six months from the date of issuance of the Warrants, then the Company will earn the right by providing notice (the "Acceleration Notice") to the warrant holders, to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to that date which is 30 days from the date of the Acceleration Notice.
StreetInsider.com

Tudor Gold Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement Financing to $11.5 Million, with Participation by Eric Sprott

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2021) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has agreed with Research Capital Corporation, as lead agent and sole bookrunner (the "Agent"), on behalf of a syndicate (collectively, the "Agents"), in connection with the previously announced best efforts, private placement offering (the "Offering") to increase the size of the Offering to up to $11,500,000. The Offering will consist of a combination of: (i) common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at a price of $2.10 per Common Share, and (ii) and Common Shares that will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") (each, a "FT Common Share") at a price of $2.50 per FT Common Share. Eric Sprott has indicated his intention to subscribe in the Offering.
StreetInsider.com

DLP Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2021) - DLP Resources Inc.(TSXV: DLP)(the "Company")is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), whereby the Company has completed the issuance of 170,000 flow-through common shares (each, a "FT Share") at a price of $0.30 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $51,000.
albuquerqueexpress.com

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Geophysical Surveys Yield Additional Chargeability Anomalies at Kinsley Mountain Gold Project & Updates on Private Placement Financing

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ('New Placer Dome' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NGLD)(OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE:BM5) is pleased to report the initial induced polarization (IP) / resistivity geophysical surveys results from its flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ('Kinsley Mountain') in Nevada.
StreetInsider.com

Grizzly Announces Private Placement to Raise Aggregate Gross Proceeds of up to $1,500,000

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2021) - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (OTCQB: GZDIF) (FSE: G6H) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 10,000,000 Units (as defined below) at a price of $0.05 per Unit, and up to 20,000,000 FT Units (as defined below) at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one non-transferable warrant, and each FT Unit consists of one Common Share issued as a flow-through share for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one half of one Warrant. Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.075 per Common Share until the earlier of: (a) 30 days following the issuance of a news release by the Company that the trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is at or greater than $0.10 per Common Share for 10 consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration"); and (b) 24 months from the date of issuance ("Warrant").
StreetInsider.com

Bit Digital (BTBT) Announces $80 Million Private Placement of Ordinary Shares

Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (the "Company" or "Bit Digital"), a Cayman Island exempted company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with institutional investors to purchase 13,490,728 ordinary shares in a private placement. The Company will also issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 10,118,046 ordinary shares. The purchase price for one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase three-fourths of an ordinary share is $5.93. The warrants have an exercise price of $7.91 per whole ordinary share, will be exercisable immediately, and will have a term equal to three and one-half years following the effective date of the resale registration statement registering the ordinary shares and warrant shares.
StreetInsider.com

Silver Spruce Closes Private Placement of $1,205,800

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) announced today that it has closed its private placement for proceeds of $1,205,800. The private placement consisted of the issuance of 24,116,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit with each unit consisting of one common share and a warrant to purchase an additional common share at an exercise price of $0.075 per share on or before September 29, 2024.
StreetInsider.com

AMERCO (UHAL) Announces $600 Million Private Placement of Senior Unsecured Notes

AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), announced today that it has entered into a note purchase agreement to issue $600 million of fixed rate senior unsecured notes (the "Notes") in a private placement offering with a weighted average interest rate of 2.59% as of the issuance date.
StreetInsider.com

Goldplay Arranges and Closes Flow Through Private Placement for a Total $750,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB: AUCCF)(FRA:9FY) ("Goldplay" or...
StreetInsider.com

BioAtla (BCAB) Announces Private Placement of 2.7 Million Shares

Merck (MRK) Stock Surges on Positive Covid Pill Data, Analyst Says Impact Likely 'Significant'. Several Analysts Upgrade Five9 (FIVN) Stock After Zoom (ZM) Merger Termination, Which Yielded 'Fresh Buying Opportunity'.
StreetInsider.com

World Copper Closes First Tranche of $4.0 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that, pursuant to their news release dated September 7, 2021, the Company has closed a first tranche of the Placement. On September 29, 2021 the Company issued 1,657,500 Units for gross proceeds of $659,000.00. Each unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.60 per share. The expiry of the Warrants may be accelerated if the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") is equal to or greater than $1.00 for a minimum of twenty consecutive trading days and a notice of acceleration is provided in accordance with the terms of the Warrants.
etftrends.com

Crypto Platform Accidentally Pays Miner $24 Million

Crypto asset trading platform DiversiFied mistakenly paid a $24 million dollar fee to a miner who then returned it, exposing both the fragility of the crypto market and dedication of the crypto community, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. A code glitch resulted in DeversiFi, a BitFinex sister company, paying...
