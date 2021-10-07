Aztec Minerals Arranges CAD$1.05 Million Private Placement Financing

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2021) - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (OTCQB: GZDIF) (FSE: G6H) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 10,000,000 Units (as defined below) at a price of $0.05 per Unit, and up to 20,000,000 FT Units (as defined below) at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one non-transferable warrant, and each FT Unit consists of one Common Share issued as a flow-through share for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one half of one Warrant. Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.075 per Common Share until the earlier of: (a) 30 days following the issuance of a news release by the Company that the trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is at or greater than $0.10 per Common Share for 10 consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration"); and (b) 24 months from the date of issuance ("Warrant").

