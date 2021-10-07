AbbVie (ABBV) Announces RINVOQ (upadacitinib) Met Primary and All Ranked Secondary Endpoints in Phase 3 Study in Ankylosing Spondylitis
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced positive top-line results from the first of two studies of the Phase 3 SELECT-AXIS 2 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of RINVOQ® (upadacitinib; 15 mg, once daily) in patients with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) who had an inadequate response to biologic DMARD therapy. In this study, RINVOQ met its primary endpoint of Assessment in SpondyloArthritis International Society (ASAS) 40 response and all ranked secondary endpoints at week 14.1 Significantly more RINVOQ-treated patients achieved ASAS40 response at week 14 compared to placebo (45 percent versus 18 percent; p<0.0001).1.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0