CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

AbbVie (ABBV) Announces RINVOQ (upadacitinib) Met Primary and All Ranked Secondary Endpoints in Phase 3 Study in Ankylosing Spondylitis

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced positive top-line results from the first of two studies of the Phase 3 SELECT-AXIS 2 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of RINVOQ® (upadacitinib; 15 mg, once daily) in patients with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) who had an inadequate response to biologic DMARD therapy. In this study, RINVOQ met its primary endpoint of Assessment in SpondyloArthritis International Society (ASAS) 40 response and all ranked secondary endpoints at week 14.1 Significantly more RINVOQ-treated patients achieved ASAS40 response at week 14 compared to placebo (45 percent versus 18 percent; p<0.0001).1.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
pharmacytimes.com

Rinvoq Meets Primary Endpoints as Treatment for Active Ankylosing Spondylitis

AbbVie announced positive top-line results from a phase 3 trial for the efficacy and safety of upadacitinib for individuals with the rheumatic disease. AbbVie has announced positive top-line results from a phase 3 clinical trial that evaluated the efficacy and safety of upadacitinib (Rinvoq) for individuals with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) who had inadequate response to biological disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drug therapy, the company said in a statement.
HEALTH
Benzinga

AbbVie Presents New Upadacitinib Data In Atopic Dermatitis

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) announced new analyses from the Phase 3 Rinvoq (upadacitinib) atopic dermatitis clinical trial program. Data were presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Virtual Congress. One analysis showed a greater proportion of patients treated with Rinvoq (15 mg or 30 mg; once daily)...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Initiates Phase 2b Study of ARO-APOC3 for Treatment of Mixed Dyslipidemia

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced that it has dosed the first patient in AROAPOC3-2002, a Phase 2b clinical study of ARO-APOC3 in adults with mixed dyslipidemia. ARO-APOC3 is the company’s investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic being developed as a treatment for patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG), mixed dyslipidemia, and familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS). Arrowhead intends to initiate a Phase 3 study of ARO-APOC3 in patients with FCS in the fourth quarter of 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankylosing Spondylitis#Endpoint#Abbvie#Rinvoq#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Abbv#Assessment#Asas#The European Commission
AFP

Moderna or Pfizer booster works better for people vaccinated with J&J: study

People who received Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine may benefit from a booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna, preliminary results of a US study published Wednesday showed. And antibody levels for those who had originally received Moderna shots were higher "irrespective of the booster vaccine administered," when compared with those who had initially received Pfizer or J&J, the study said.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) Announces Publication of Positive Trial Data of Aviptadil in High Comorbidity Patients Suffering from Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP), today announced the publication of peer-reviewed results from a prospective, open-label, administratively controlled trial of aviptadil for the treatment of respiratory failure in patients with Critical COVID-19. The study reported 60-day survival in 81% of those treated with aviptadil, compared to 21% survival among those who received standard of care treatment at the Houston Methodist Hospital (P<.0001). A similar 9-fold advantage was seen in the cumulative probability of recovery from respiratory failure (P<.0001). The study appears in the Journal of Infectious Diseases and Treatment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Announces FDA Authorizes Phase 2 Trial of Epidural Resiniferatoxin for the Orphan Indication of Control of Intractable Cancer Pain

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, "Sorrento") announced that the company has received FDA clearance to proceed with a global Phase 2 clinical study of resiniferatoxin (RTX), entitled “A Multicenter, Phase 2 Study to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of Epidural Resiniferatoxin for the Treatment of Intractable Pain Associated with Advanced Cancer”. The Phase 2 trial, a multi-center, double blind, controlled study will assess the “efficacy and safety of several RTX doses vs. placebo controls to manage intractable pain in up to 120 patients with advanced cancer” (NCT05067257). Three RTX dose groups (15, 20 and 25 mcg) will be evaluated against both a vehicle control group and a concurrent control group over a year of follow up. The primary objective of the study is to identify the recommended Phase 3 dose for later studies.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
StreetInsider.com

VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Announces Publication of Results from Pivotal Phase 3 Study, CONSTANT, of Prophylactic 3-Antigen Hepatitis B Vaccine Candidate in The Journal of the American Medical Association Ne

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today announced that results from the pivotal Phase 3 study, CONSTANT, of VBI’s prophylactic 3-antigen hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine candidate in adults age 18-45 were published in The Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open. The study was designed to demonstrate manufacturing equivalence of three lots of VBI’s HBV vaccine candidate, as well as to evaluate immunogenicity of VBI’s 3-antigen HBV vaccine candidate compared to a single-antigen HBV vaccine, Engerix-B®, after two and three doses, and safety and reactogenicity. Together with results from the first pivotal Phase 3 study, PROTECT, these results formed the basis for the regulatory submissions of VBI’s 3-antigen HBV vaccine candidate in the U.S., Europe, and Canada.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Aerie Pharma (AERI) Announces Positive Phase 3 Topline Results for Netarsudil Ophthalmic Solution 0.02% Clinical Trial in Japan

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, today reported positive topline results for the Company’s Phase 3 clinical trial in Japan evaluating netarsudil ophthalmic solution 0.02% (“netarsudil 0.02%”) versus ripasudil hydrochloride hydrate ophthalmic solution 0.4% (“ripasudil 0.4%”). The results showed that netarsudil 0.02% once daily was superior to ripasudil 0.4% twice daily in lowering intraocular pressure (“IOP”) at week four (p<0.0001), the primary endpoint for the study.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Announces Positive Phase 1 Results of CARBON Trial of CTX11 in Relapsed or Refractory CD19+ B-cell malignancies

CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced updated results from the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 CARBON trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of CTX110™, its wholly-owned allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy targeting CD19+ B-cell malignancies. “We are excited to share...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) Presents Preliminary Phase 1 Monotherapy Clinical Data from First-in-Human Phase 1/2 TRESR Study of RP-3500 in Solid Tumors at AACR-NCI-EORTC

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced the presentation of preliminary Phase 1 monotherapy clinical data from its Phase 1/2 TRESR (Treatment Enabled by SNIPRx) clinical trial of RP-3500, a potent and selective oral small molecule inhibitor of ATR (Ataxia-Telangiectasia and Rad3-related protein kinase) for the treatment of solid tumors with specific synthetic-lethal genomic alterations including those in the ATM gene (ataxia teleangectasia mutated kinase), at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Cytosorbents (CTSO) Announces Availability of Preliminary Data Abstracts from Two Endocarditis Studies, including the REMOVE study, to be Presented at the EACTS Conference

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO), a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in intensive care and cardiac surgery using blood purification, announced the public availability of preliminary data abstracts from two separate endocarditis studies, including the REMOVE study, to be presented at the upcoming European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery (EACTS) annual meeting taking place in Barcelona, Spain from October 13-16, 2021, where more extensive data are expected to be made available. A summary of the abstracts are as follows:
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

CTI BioPharma's COVID-19 Candidate Misses Primary Endpoint Mark In Phase 2 Trial

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) has announced topline results from the PRE-VENT trial of pacritinib in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The final PRE-VENT analysis was conducted following the randomization of 200 patients. Pacritinib/standard of care, compared to placebo/standard of care, failed to statistically improve in the primary endpoint invasive mechanical ventilation...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Throw It Away Now, FDA Says

It's often hard to tell if a new medication is working initially. In the first few days of using a new prescription, you may not notice significant improvements in the condition you're trying to treat. However, in the case of one common prescription, you may find yourself not only noticing changes in your condition, but serious health issues, as well. Now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is telling customers to stop using this popular medication immediately. Read on to discover if your medication is affected and what to do if you have this prescription at home.
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
92.9 Jack FM

Will You Need A COVID Vaccine To Renew Your License?

The short, and very clear answer, that you need to know is that NO there is no vaccination requirement to renew your license or registration in New York State. no you do not need to have proof of vaccination for COVID-19 in New York State to continue to drive your vehicle.
NFL
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy