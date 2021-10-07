CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Crude Oil Price Pullback, Putin to the Rescue

By Justin McQueen
DailyFx
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA modest pullback across the oil space with Brent crude futures briefly below $80/bbl. Firstly, Russian President Putin stated that Russia could export record volumes of natural gas to Europe in order to stabilise the energy market and thus easing concerns over the ongoing energy crisis. The Deputy PM, Novak, also weighed in by noting that a quick certification of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline could be one way to export more natural gas.

DailyFx

Gold Price (XAU) Testing Resistance Ahead of US Inflation Data

US inflation data will define gold’s short-term price action. Retail traders trim net-short gold positions. Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar. The price of gold is currently pressing against a zone of resistance that has capped price action in the...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
northeastoregonnow.com

Skyrocketing Crude Oil Prices Behind Recent Rise in Gas Prices

The national average is at its highest price since October 2014. The Oregon average is a little lower than its year-to-date high of $3.80 reached on Aug. 19. For the week, the national average is $3.28 per gallon while in Oregon, the average price per gallon of gas is $3.76.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices

Get ready to pay sharply higher bills for heating this winter, along with seemingly everything else. With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels, the U.S. government said Wednesday it expects households to see jumps of up to 54% for their heating bills compared to last winter. The sharpest increases are likely for homes that use propane, but others are also likely to see big increases. Homes that use natural gas, which make up nearly half of all U.S. households, may spend $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago. Homes using heating oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Forbes

What The Spike In Cotton Prices To A 10-Year High Means

Every few years the cotton industry likes to remind the world that it is an agricultural crop, not something manufactured in a factory. This is one of those times. This month the price of a pound of cotton rose to its highest level in a decade, topping out at $1.16 at last check. Cotton had been trading in the $.75 to $.90 range for much of the past year or two so this spike represents a hefty boost in the 30 percent range, a substantial increase even in the always volatile world of commodities.
AGRICULTURE
DailyFx

Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI

Mid-Weekly Technical Update on USD Majors, Commodities & Bitcoin. Technical setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities / Bitcoin. Review of CPI reaction – the levels that matter into the close of the week. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

EIA says U.S. household natural-gas heating costs to jump 30% this winter

The Energy Information Administration on Wednesday forecast that U.S. households that primarily use natural gas to heat their homes will likely spend an average of $746 this winter, which runs from October to March, up 30% from the amount they spent last winter. Natural-gas futures have more than doubled so far this year, with an energy shortage in Europe and Asia contributing to tight supplies for the fuel. The increase in natural gas expenditures "comes from both higher expected prices and higher expected consumption," the EIA said in its Winter Fuels Outlook report. Households that primarily use heating oil will spend an average $1,734, up 43% from last winter, the EIA said. Households that primarily use electricity to heat their homes will spend an average $1,268 this winter on electricity bills, up 6% from last winter, the EIA said, adding that nearly two-thirds of homes in the South heat primarily with electricity. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November natural gas traded at $5.408 per million British thermal units, down 9.7 cents, or 1.8%, in Wednesday dealings, but up more than 90% year to date, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

