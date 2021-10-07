CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinco Ventures (BBIG) Joint Venture to acquire AdRizer

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ: BBIG) and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment through their Joint Venture, ZVV Media Partners, today announced it has signed a binding letter of intent to acquire AdRizer, a leading publisher and analytics solution with a focus on revenue attribution, for $108 million. AdRizer will be integrated in the Lomotif platform for ad placement revenue similar to other technology platforms such as Google ad words and Facebook Ad Manager. The terms of the deal include: $25 million in cash, with the remaining amount in equity of ZASH, common stock. The common stock will have a two-year lock up upon closing.

