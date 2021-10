Unicorn companies have evolved from a rare occurrence to the new normal over the last decade. This has had a ripple effect on the capital markets, initially resulting in a lull in the IPO market as companies chose to stay private longer. This pipeline of private companies became filled with a stampede of unicorns and decacorns (companies worth at least $10 billion) which eventually made the move to go public with record-breaking IPO activity. Now, we are seeing a shift as the timeline to go public shortens.

