Invesco (IVZ) Launches Digital Assets and Blockchain Thematic Equity ETFs in the U.S.

Rather than using cap-weighted, index-based equity ETFs, some advisors are building portfolios using factor ETFs. Factor ETFs, which CFRA considers part of the smart-beta ETF universe, are built by owning companies with traits that have shown persistence in generating either above-average returns or reduced risk. These include lower volatility (stocks that have risen or fallen less than the broader market), momentum (stocks with relative performance strength), quality (companies with strong balance sheets), size (companies that are smaller and often overlooked) and value (stocks that are relatively cheap). While ETFs tracking the S&P 500 Index, the Russell 2000 Index and other broad benchmarks have some of these characteristics, there is a wide array of ETFs providing more targeted exposure.

