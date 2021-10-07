Invesco (IVZ) Launches Digital Assets and Blockchain Thematic Equity ETFs in the U.S.
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset management firm, today announced the launch of two passively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on digital assets and blockchain. The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) and the Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BLKC) will offer thematic equity exposure to global public companies and select investment vehicles that are actively engaged in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors.
