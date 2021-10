News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1. Shares are held by PIV Fund I, L.P. ("PIV-I LP"). PIV GP, L.L.C. ("PIV GP") is the general partner of PIV-I LP and may be deemed to beneficially own the shares held by PIV-I LP. Ricardo Angel is the managing member of PIV GP and Mr. Angel and Mark Stout Gudiksen are the managing partners of Piva Capital Inc., the management company of PIV-I LP, and therefore Messrs. Angel and Gudiksen may be deemed to share voting and investment power over the shares held by PIV-I LP. Each of PIV GP and Mr. Gudiksen disclaims beneficial ownership in these shares except to the extent of its or his respective pecuniary interest therein. Mr. Angel is a director of the Issuer and files separate Section 16 reports.

