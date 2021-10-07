CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super League Gaming (SLGG) Acquires Bloxbiz

 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in connecting consumer brands with video gamers of all ages in-stream, in-game, and in-content through creator communities, proprietary platforms, and esports properties, announced today the acquisition of Bloxbiz, a dynamic ad platform designed specifically for metaverse environments. Launched in 2020, Bloxbiz’s initial deployment enables brands to advertise across popular Roblox game titles and helps Roblox creators with monetization and game analytics.

