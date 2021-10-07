Super League Gaming (SLGG) Acquires Bloxbiz

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Versus Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VS) announced today that the company is partnering with 11 teams from the National Hockey League to power these teams’ engagement with their millions of fans around the globe as the new 2021-2022 NHL season kicks off this week. Versus will use a combination of professional services and its new interactive and rewards platform to manage fan engagement for each NHL team as the company expands its value proposition for partners. Versus will also be adding additional teams over the course of the season.

