Dollar Tree announced that it will begin raising the price of items in some of their stores above $1 to expand the assortment of products and introduce new ones. The company is planning to sell products including seasonal goods, stationery and kitchenware at prices like $1.25 and $1.50.. This raise in prices is an expansion of an old strategy that Dollar Tree has had in recent years to move away from “only offering goods for $1,” CNN Business said.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO