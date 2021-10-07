How do climate scientists make regional projections?
Have you ever wondered how climate scientists make climate projections? Global Climate Models are numerical models developed by climate scientists that run on powerful supercomputers. These models work by solving complex mathematical equations that help us understand how heat, moisture, and molecules move across space through time. Global climate models were traditionally used for research on climate systems, but they are also used to produce projections of future climate and thereby assists policymakers to make critical decisions in combating climate change. Scientists can also use climate models to study how climate change will affect specific regions or countries, to help people respond and prepare at a more local level.sciworthy.com
