CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waukegan, IL

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 1...

Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 19TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT LAKE COUNTY - WAUKEGAN, ILLINOIS Cenlar FSB PLAINTIFF Vs. David P. Feder; et. al. DEFENDANTS No. 11 CH 02074 Judge Stacey L. Seneczko NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE OF REAL ESTATE PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered in the above cause on 09/16/2011, the Sheriff of Lake County, Illinois will on November 16, 2021 at the hour of 9:30 AM at Lake County Courthouse 301 Washington (South Entrance) 2nd Floor Waukegan, IL 60085, or in a place otherwise designated at the time of sale, County of Lake and State of Illinois, sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, as set forth below, the following described real estate: PIN 15-29-214-039 Improved with Single Family Home COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 1564 Brandywyn Lane Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Sale terms: 10% down of the highest bid by certified funds at the close of the auction; The balance, including the Judicial sale fee for Abandoned Residential Property Municipality Relief Fund, which is calculated at the rate of $1 for each $1,000 or fraction thereof of the amount paid by the purchaser not to exceed $300, in certified funds, is due within twenty-four (24) hours. The subject property is subject to general real estate taxes, special assessments, or special taxes levied against said real estate and is offered for sale without any representation as to quality or quantity of title and without recourse to Plaintiff and in "AS IS" condition. The sale is further subject to confirmation by the court. If the property is a condominium and the foreclosure takes place after 1/1/2007, purchasers other than the mortgagees will be required to pay any assessment and legal fees due under The Condominium Property Act, 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(1) and (g)(4). If the property is located in a common interest community, purchasers other than mortgagees will be required to pay any assessment and legal fees due under the Condominium Property Act, 765 ILCS 605/18.5(g-1). If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee's attorney. Upon payment in full of the amount bid, the purchaser shall receive a Certificate of Sale, which will entitle the purchaser to a Deed to the real estate after Confirmation of the sale. The successful purchaser has the sole responsibility/expense of evicting any tenants or other individuals presently in possession of the subject premises. The property will NOT be open for inspection and Plaintiff makes no representation as to the condition of the property. Prospective bidders are admonished to check the Court file to verify all information. IF YOU ARE THE MORTGAGOR (HOMEOWNER), YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO REMAIN IN POSSESSION FOR 30 DAYS AFTER ENTRY OF AN ORDER OF POSSESSION, IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 15-1701(C) OF THE ILLINOIS MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE LAW. For information: Examine the court file or contact Plaintiff's attorney: Codilis & Associates, P.C., 15W030 North Frontage Road, Suite 100, Burr Ridge, IL 60527, (630) 794-9876. Please refer to file number 14-11-11056. I3177394 (4571063) , posted 10/07/2021.

marketplace.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Herald

Notice By authority of the Boa...

Notice By authority of the Board of Library Trustees, sealed bids will be received until 2:00 p.m., prevailing time, on October 28, 2021, by the Board of Library Trustees of the Palatine Public Library District for the Parking Structure Lighting Replacement. Any bids received after 2:00 p.m. will not be accepted. The project consists of replacing the existing parking structure lighting. Work will include (but not limited to) the removal of the existing light fixtures, replacement of conduit, wiring, and installation of a new control system, along with all materials and equipment needed. Responses shall be submitted in duplicate on or before the specified closing time in an opaque sealed envelope marked as noted within the Bidding Documents on the outside and addressed to: Jeannie Dilger, Executive Director, Palatine Public Library District. Responses are to be mailed or hand delivered to the Palatine Public Library District, 700 N. North Ct. Palatine, Il 60067. For more information about bidding requirements, visit www.palatinelibrary.org. Bidding documents which include Project Manual and Project Plans will be on file and may be obtained by bidders on October 13, 2021, after 12:00 p.m., for electronic distribution through BHFX Planroom website: http://www.bhfxplanroom.com. All communication should be directed to Shaun Kelly, Engberg Anderson, 8618 W. Catalpa Avenue, Chicago, IL 60656. (PH: 312-846-7646; EM: shaunk@engberganderson.com) Hard copies are available through BHFX and all costs associated with printing will be borne by the bidding contractor or vendor. Published in Daily Herald October 14, 2021 (4571826) , posted 10/14/2021.
PALATINE, IL
Daily Herald

Notice of Public Hearing Notic...

Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Village of Buffalo Grove Board of Trustees on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. in the Jeffery S. Braiman Council Chambers, Buffalo Grove Municipal Building, 50 Raupp Boulevard, Buffalo Grove, Illinois, concerning the adoption of the Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Budget which will also serve as the Appropriation Ordinance for the Village of Buffalo Grove under the Budget Officer Act. Copies of the proposed budget ordinance are available in the Office of the Village Clerk for examination during normal business hours. DATED this 14th day of October, 2021. JANET M. SIRABIAN Village Clerk Published in Daily Herald October 14, 2021 (4571649) , posted 10/14/2021.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
121K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy