Sewickley, PA

OFFICIAL NOTICE BELL ACRES BOR...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 7 days ago

Hearing #21-Z-27 Applicant: Elias Pappan. Applicant is seeking a variance of the Borough Zoning Ordinance, as follows:. 1. Section 165-49, Residential Use Dimensional Requirements - The applicant is proposing to construct a porch on the front of the home that would be set back approximately 34.7 feet from the road right-of-way line of Dilworth Road. The Zoning Code requires that buildings be set back at least 50 feet from road right-of-way lines.

