The Month Where Gas Prices in MN Are the Cheapest Might Surprise You
Gas prices have mostly stabilized locally for the past couple of weeks. St. Cloud State Economist and Dean, School of Public Affairs King Banaian joined me on WJON today. He says October is the month where we typically see the cheapest gas prices. Banaian says he expects a small drop in gas prices this month before they go back up a bit in Minnesota in November when the switch to the winter blend happens. He says gas prices typically drop a bit in January after the holiday travel season but a larger dip in prices happens in the spring in the months of March and April.krforadio.com
