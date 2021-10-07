CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Judge Deals Blow To Texas Abortion Law

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge has ordered Texas to suspend a new law that bans abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat could be detected, usually around six weeks in pregnancy and often before a woman knows she is pregnant. The order by U.S District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin is the first legal blow to the Texas law since the U.S. Supreme Court allowed it to take effect last month. The law also allows private citizens to sue anyone connected to the procedure. Expected the state officials to appeal.

ABC News

Supreme Court eyes reinstated death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber

Reciting the gruesome details of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and its violent aftermath, an attorney for the Biden administration on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate the death sentence for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, arguing that a federal appeals court overstepped its authority in tossing out a jury's unanimous decision to impose capital punishment for the heinous crime.
BOSTON, MA
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
