Federal Judge Deals Blow To Texas Abortion Law

A federal judge has ordered Texas to suspend a new law that bans abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat could be detected, usually around six weeks in pregnancy and often before a woman knows she is pregnant. The order by U.S District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin is the first legal blow to the Texas law since the U.S. Supreme Court allowed it to take effect last month. The law also allows private citizens to sue anyone connected to the procedure. Expected the state officials to appeal.