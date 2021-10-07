CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Innovation Encapsulated In Ecstasy To Drive The Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market

Las Vegas Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePersistence Market Research (PMR) provides critical inputs and analysis on the Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing market in its new study, 'Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026'. The research report offers in-depth analysis on the Automotive Parts Remanufacturing market for the projected period. On the basis...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Cheddar News

Tesla China Market Share Declining Despite Record 56K September Deliveries

Gordon L. Johnson, research analyst at GLJ, joined Cheddar to break down the implications of Tesla's 56,000 deliveries in China last month, as the competition begins to heat up in the EV sector. Johnson said despite Tesla delivering on those vehicles, demand "is imploding" for Tesla in China. "Tesla had a brand new model in China in the Model Y SR plus, 20 percent lower-priced than the other Model Ys prior to them launching that model in 3Q, and they lost market share," he added. "BYD surpassed them in BEV sales."
