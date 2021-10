LUSK – The Stagecoach Museum in Lusk moved into the old National Guard armory in 1969. The stagecoach was brought to the museum the next year. The board of directors hoped to celebrate the museum’s 50th year in the armory in 2020, but the COVID pandemic forced a postponement until this year. The celebration was held on Saturday, Sept. 11, in the open area behind the armory building. About 20 people attended to hear three speakers. Rick Kaan spoke about the Texas Trail through Lusk, Terry Sandstrom discussed how Native Americans used various parts of the buffalo, and Leslie Stewart described riding the stage from Cheyenne to Deadwood.

