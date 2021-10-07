Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat preseason game preview

The Atlanta Hawks will meet the Miami Heat as they open up the NBA Preseason from FTX Arena in Miami, FL on Monday night. The Hawks have high expectations this year after falling to the Bucks in Game 6 last year and will for Trae Young to step up this year and lead them further in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Heat added Kyle Lowry to the squad over the summer and they will also be looking to take the next step this year.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO