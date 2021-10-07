The Consumer Identity Access Management Market To Steal Growth Being Into A Frenzy Of Innovation
Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market research study titled "Consumer Identity and Access Management Market – Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028." The approximately US$ 13 Bn market for consumer identity and access management will reportedly reach the valuation of just-under US$ 50 Bn towards the end of 2028.www.lasvegasherald.com
