Isla Santuario Oluwa Shrines

This page of IGN's Chicory: A Colorful Tale wiki guide contains a list of side quests and activities you can do during your playthrough of the game. As you progress through each chapter, you'll be unlocking abilities that'll allow you to explore every region of the Picnic Provence. Every new area you encounter has plenty of residents for you to talk to and learn about. Speaking to several of them will reveal some small side quests/activities. These activities are not required to complete the game, and many provide no rewards upon completing them. They're simply done for the pleasure of completing the task and helping out the folks you meet. Below is a list of some of the biggest activities you can complete in the game, and we've also designated which offer some kind of collectible upon completeing them.

