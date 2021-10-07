CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isla Santuario Oluwa Shrines

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis page of IGN’s Far Cry 6 wiki guide details all the locations of the Oluwa Idols (also known as Oku’s Idol’s) in Isla Santuario, including how to find and get to them all. The Oluwa Idols are normally not shown on the map, but if you complete the Triada...

Fields Flower Shrine Locations

Head to the first Forest Tear and cross over the bridge by it. Use a bomb to actually fully build the bridge, quickly grab a Rot Cloud, and take it over the bridge to the nearby Flower Shrine. Use the cloud to destroy the corruption and interact with the shrine to get some currency.
King of Fighters XV - Isla Trailer

The latest trailer for The King of Fighters XV is here and puts a spotlight on Isla. Check it out for a look at the character in action. The King of Fighters XV launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, on February 17, 2022.
KOF XV Roster Gets Newcomer Isla as Latest Fighter

During SNK’s Tokyo Game Show 2021 livestream, the company revealed its latest addition to the KOF XV roster, Isla. As the rival to Shun’ei, she also wields the phantom hands and plays a major role in the story. Isla’s debut trailer confirmed that Lynn will voice the character. Lynn previously voiced characters such as Azura from Fire Emblem Fates and Nico from Devil May Cry 5.
Paula Markovitch's 'Angeles' Links Cuevas De Altamira, Avanti, Gualicho & Isla Bonita (EXCLUSIVE)

Mexico’s Cuevas de Altamira and Avanti Cinema and Argentina’s Gualicho Cine and Isla Bonita have joined forces to co-produce “Ángeles,” the latest feature from director-producer-writer Paula Markovitch, whose feature film debut, coming-of-age drama “The Prize,” won two Berlin Silver Bears in 2011. Cuevas de Altamira is Markovitch’s label. A tough...
Five Must See Québec National Shrines

In the French-speaking province of Québec, religious history runs deep – from the metropolitan city of Montréal to the wooded shores of Lac-Bouchette. It is home to such accolades as the first cathedral built north of Mexico and the second oldest pilgrimage site in North America. Québec’s religious sites are...
Riders Republic - World Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Riders Republic for a look at the world of the upcoming game. Explore the massive multiplayer playground when Riders Republic launches on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Stadia on October 28, 2021.
Burenia and Ghavoran - Obtain the Cross Bomb

Re-entering Burenia, there are planety things to do here before you move upwards to re-explore parts of Ghavoran, if you want to up your aresenal to prepare for some upcoming fights. Missile Tank Upgrade: Arriving at the elevator up from Artaria, you can now use your Screw Attack to jump...
The Legend of La Princesa

This Treasure Hunt is located in Aguda Cliffs, specifically a touristy area overlooking The Blue Hole Cave. Look for the orange box close to the information boards to begin. To start, you'll want to jump into the waters of the bay where the Jellyfish are. There's a convenient diving board just below the orange box.
Punk Wars - Official Trailer

Strategy Forge along with the publisher Jujubee are thrilled to announce, that the 4X turn-based strategy game Punk Wars will launch on November 11, 2021 on PC. But before this happens you can a give Punk Wars a try thanks to a free Prologue available now via Steam!
Mirror Props

This section of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details all of the Mirror Props available in the game, including how to find and unlock them all. Unlocked as soon as you first get Juan's 1956 Beaumont Valentina early in the game. Beisbol. Beisbol Bat. Catcher's Mitt. Unlocked by completing...
Side Quests and Activities

This page of IGN's Chicory: A Colorful Tale wiki guide contains a list of side quests and activities you can do during your playthrough of the game. As you progress through each chapter, you'll be unlocking abilities that'll allow you to explore every region of the Picnic Provence. Every new area you encounter has plenty of residents for you to talk to and learn about. Speaking to several of them will reveal some small side quests/activities. These activities are not required to complete the game, and many provide no rewards upon completing them. They're simply done for the pleasure of completing the task and helping out the folks you meet. Below is a list of some of the biggest activities you can complete in the game, and we've also designated which offer some kind of collectible upon completeing them.
Metroid Dread Wiki Guide

After dropping down a pit, you’ll encounter a large armored insect that you’ve fought previously - easily killed with a counter. The X Parasite will then then morph into its armored variant requiring you to Flash Shift over and behind it to fire missiles at its weak spot behind. However,...
Artaria: Obtain the Phantom Cloak

Welcome to IGN's Video Walkthrough for Metroid Dread. This video contains part four, as Samus continues her exploration of Artaria to locate the Phantom Cloak ability by defeating the first boss, Corpius.
Sewers Beneath Lut Gholein

Act II of Diablo II: Resurrected takes place in Lut Gholein, a desert port-city with mysterious secrets and troubled citizens. The jewel city of Lut Gholein is much more prominent in comparison to Rogue Encampment. Lut Gholein is built above the ruins of a fortress that has turned into dwellings of monsters. Many of the people in Lut Gholein conduct business in the town center, where you'll be able to do the same to help you during your journey.
Energy Tanks Locations

Energy Tank is a type of collectible in Metroid Dread. It increases your total energy capacity. A regular Energy Tank upgrades your health bar at once. On the contrary, the part of an Energy Tank will give you energy when you collect four. Inside this IGN guide, you will find...
Ferenia: Exploration

Welcome to IGN's Video Walkthrough for Metroid Dread. This video contains part fourteen, where Samus enters the new region of Ferenia to learn the truth about the Chozo that attacked her, and more startling revelations..
Cataris: Reach the Dairon Shuttle

Welcome to IGN's Video Walkthrough for Metroid Dread. This video contains part five, as Samus enters the region of Cataris to search its fiery landscape for a shuttle to the Dairon region.
Design a Sweet

The Sweets Shop is located on the NE corner of Brekkie. Brekkie is a coastal town on the eastern edge of Picnic and is inaccessible until you complete Chapter 4 - Into the Depths and obtained the Climbing Ability. Speak to the Sweets shopkeeper to design the newest type of sweet. You’ll be able to make new Sweets designs any time you speak to her. If you complete this activity, you’ll be able to choose the Sweets Shop as a location for you and Chicory to hang out in after you’ve completed two of the Wielder Trials.
