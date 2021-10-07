Oluwa Shrines - Oku's Idols

Bungie has kicked off Destiny 2’s annual Halloween event, Festival of the Lost. The event will be free to all players and it will run until November 2. Unlike previous years’ Festival of the Lost that featured Mercury’s Infinite Forest, this year’s event takes place in Haunted Sectors on the Moon. Enemies in the Haunted Sectors have their heads replaced with jack-o-lanterns, who can be killed to get candies that are used to unlock event-exclusive items like masks, cosmetics, and more. Bungie has described the Haunted Sectors storyline by saying, “An Exo and a Vex Mind have merged to become something... new, a Guardian on Nessus is being hunted for their Ghost, and headless creatures prowl through the dark chasms of the Moon. Grab your favourite mask, join a fireteam, and embark on three new tales of terror.”
