Video Games

Oluwa Shrines - Oku's Idols

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis section of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details the locations of all the Oluwa Shrines in the game (also known as Oku's Idols). We'll reveal where they all are on the map, and how to get to them all. Oluwa Shrines are small blue pots found at some...

Far Cry 6: Oku's Triada Relic walkthrough

Below is a written walkthrough on how to get through the estate that guards Oku's Triada Relic. But if you're more of a visual learner, you can watch me play through it on my first attempt in the above video (with momentary hesitations edited out, of course!). To initiate the...
Far Cry 6: Oku’s Triada Relic treasure hunt guide

The Triada Blessings sidequest in Far Cry 6 will take you to several regions to find secrets. One of these happens to be in Valle de Oro. Here’s our guide to help you with Oku’s Triada Relic treasure hunt in Far Cry 6. Note: For more information, check out our...
Mirror Props

This section of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details all of the Mirror Props available in the game, including how to find and unlock them all. Unlocked as soon as you first get Juan's 1956 Beaumont Valentina early in the game. Beisbol. Beisbol Bat. Catcher's Mitt. Unlocked by completing...
Side Quests and Activities

This page of IGN's Chicory: A Colorful Tale wiki guide contains a list of side quests and activities you can do during your playthrough of the game. As you progress through each chapter, you'll be unlocking abilities that'll allow you to explore every region of the Picnic Provence. Every new area you encounter has plenty of residents for you to talk to and learn about. Speaking to several of them will reveal some small side quests/activities. These activities are not required to complete the game, and many provide no rewards upon completing them. They're simply done for the pleasure of completing the task and helping out the folks you meet. Below is a list of some of the biggest activities you can complete in the game, and we've also designated which offer some kind of collectible upon completeing them.
Metroid Dread Wiki Guide

After dropping down a pit, you’ll encounter a large armored insect that you’ve fought previously - easily killed with a counter. The X Parasite will then then morph into its armored variant requiring you to Flash Shift over and behind it to fire missiles at its weak spot behind. However,...
Fortnite Trying to Make Up for Copying Among Us - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Epic Games appears to have buried the hatchet with Innersloth. In a new post on Twitter, the official Fortnite account joked about how Among Us "inspired us" and teased a collaboration with Innersloth. "Big fans!" Fortnite's account wrote. "We never got to talk about how you inspired us. What do you think about working on something fun together sometime?" The Among Us account responded enthusiastically, asking that Fortnite have "ur Agents contact our Cremates." So it sounds like the new partnership is set. Expect an announcement soon. Microsoft has revealed two new limited-edition Xbox Series X consoles featuring classic cartoon characters to celebrate the release of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The first is a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed console, and SpongeBob fits perfectly with the boxy shape of the Series X. The second features Leonardo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with "Turtle Power" written on the side of the console. The consoles also each come with controllers featuring the designs of the characters. Players have discovered a sequence-breaking moment in Metroid Dread that allows you to instantly defeat one of its early bosses if you find one of Samus' upgrades earlier than intended. Max has all that in your Daily Fix!
Artaria: Obtain the Spider Magnet

Welcome to IGN's Video Walkthrough for Metroid Dread. This video contains part three, as Samus continues her exploration of Artaria to finally defeat the second EMMI to get the Spider Magnet upgrade.
Artaria: Obtain the Phantom Cloak

Welcome to IGN's Video Walkthrough for Metroid Dread. This video contains part four, as Samus continues her exploration of Artaria to locate the Phantom Cloak ability by defeating the first boss, Corpius.
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Wiki Guide

Top Contributors: Cameron Hawkins, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Miranda Sanchez. This tier list is a result of playing through arcade mode with every character in Nick All-Star Brawl. This list is subjective and is ever-changing. Each character in their respective tier is not placement ranked. Do not let this list dictate who you...
Artaria: Obtain the Grapple Beam

Welcome to IGN's Video Walkthrough for Metroid Dread. This video contains part thirteen, as Samus heads back to Artaria to locate the Grapple Beam and pick up other upgrades.
Surprising No One, Forza Horizon 5 Is Awesome – Unlocked 515

It's the busy fall games season and we've got a LOT to talk about, from Forza Horizon 5 preview impressions (spoiler: it's absurdly good) to Back 4 Blood first impressions, the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy remasters being real, Ubisoft's latest uninspiring announcement in Ghost Recon Frontline, and more. Plus a special show announcement!
Punk Wars - Official Trailer

Strategy Forge along with the publisher Jujubee are thrilled to announce, that the 4X turn-based strategy game Punk Wars will launch on November 11, 2021 on PC. But before this happens you can a give Punk Wars a try thanks to a free Prologue available now via Steam!
Ferenia: Exploration

Welcome to IGN's Video Walkthrough for Metroid Dread. This video contains part fourteen, where Samus enters the new region of Ferenia to learn the truth about the Chozo that attacked her, and more startling revelations..
Burenia: Reach the Ghavoran Elevator

Welcome to IGN's Video Walkthrough for Metroid Dread. This video contains part fifteen, as Samus returns to Burenia to reach the elevator up to Ghavoran, but must contend with a deadly underwater boss enemy first.
Cataris: Reach the Dairon Shuttle

Welcome to IGN's Video Walkthrough for Metroid Dread. This video contains part five, as Samus enters the region of Cataris to search its fiery landscape for a shuttle to the Dairon region.
Dairon: Obtain The Speed Booster

Welcome to IGN's Video Walkthrough for Metroid Dread. This video contains part twelve, as Samus returns to Dairon to seek out and destroy the Yellow EMMI to get the Speed Booster.
Artaria: Intro

Welcome to IGN's Video Walkthrough for Metroid Dread. This video contains part one, the opening act of the game, as Samus lands on the Planet ZDR to track a bounty on missing Federation EMMI Robots, only to find a damaged and dangerous one after losing her abilities.
Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost Event Goes Live

Bungie has kicked off Destiny 2’s annual Halloween event, Festival of the Lost. The event will be free to all players and it will run until November 2. Unlike previous years’ Festival of the Lost that featured Mercury’s Infinite Forest, this year’s event takes place in Haunted Sectors on the Moon. Enemies in the Haunted Sectors have their heads replaced with jack-o-lanterns, who can be killed to get candies that are used to unlock event-exclusive items like masks, cosmetics, and more. Bungie has described the Haunted Sectors storyline by saying, “An Exo and a Vex Mind have merged to become something... new, a Guardian on Nessus is being hunted for their Ghost, and headless creatures prowl through the dark chasms of the Moon. Grab your favourite mask, join a fireteam, and embark on three new tales of terror.”
