Every sign is pointing to the fact that Platinum-selling singer/songwriter Chris Janson has released one of the most powerful singles of his career. After impacting radio on September 27th, “Bye Mom” has entered the Top 40 of the Billboard Country Airplay Chart at No. 38. The poignant track has also charted within the Top 50 – and rising – at Country Aircheck. Meanwhile, last week’s No. 1 most-added song finds itself once again in the Top 5 with upwards of 50 total adds on the board.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO