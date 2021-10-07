Scattered Showers & Storms Through Saturday

Be prepared for scattered showers to start your Wednesday and more elevated fire danger ahead in your forecast this week. Low pressure tracking through the Pacific Northwest is bringing scattered rain and snow showers to northern California early today, and will keep our temperatures cool this afternoon. Gusty north winds will develop as the trough to our north tracks east tonight through Thursday. Cloudy skies and scattered showers are in store for the early portion of your Wednesday, but mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are projected for this afternoon. A Freeze Warning is set to stay in effect through 11am this morning in Lassen and Plumas Counties. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to low 50's in the valley and foothills, while mountain areas have dipped into the 30's to 40's overnight. Winds are mostly light to start the day and will only pick up to around 10mph out of the north this afternoon. Humidity is expected to stay a bit higher today, and is projected to end up in the 16 to 27 percent range this afternoon. High temperatures will end up in the upper 60's to lower 70's in the valley this afternoon, while foothill areas top out in the mid 50's to mid 60's, and mountain areas end up in the upper 40's to mid 60's later today. North winds will start to pick up this evening, and will then get quite a bit stronger on Thursday.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO