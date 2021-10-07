Scattered Showers & Storms Through Saturday
The low-pressure system over the Missippi Valley will continue to funnel moisture from the Gulf into the region today. Meaning? Sticky, warm conditions continue. Rain and storms will become more widespread with pockets of heavy downpours possible. A cold front will bring more steady rain to the region Friday as this upper-level low lifts toward the Great Lakes. 1-3″ of rain will be possible with locally higher amounts for the foothills and high country. A disturbance off the Carolina coast will bring even more rain and storm chances to the region through Saturday. But, this front will usher this disturbance away from the region as high pressure fills in Sunday. Finally an opportunity to dry out Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. Temps will climb above average through early next week back into the 80s.www.wccbcharlotte.com
