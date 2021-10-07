CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Duke vs Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon

By Adam Rowe
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuke Football will be looking to bounce back when they take the field against Georgia Tech this weekend after losing their first ACC game of the year 38-7 to North Carolina last week. The Blue Devils struggled to find success in the passing game aside from one big touchdown completion from Gunnar Holmberg to Jalon Calhoun on the first play of the second half, and will need to bring a versatile offensive attack to the Yellow Jackets to get the win.

