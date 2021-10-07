CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana joins “Race to Zero” campaign to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

By Pelican Post
pelicanpostonline.com
 6 days ago

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday that Louisiana has joined the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s “Race to Zero” campaign. This is a global effort of thousands of governments, higher education institutions and businesses committed to taking actions to continue to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, to avoid further worsening effects of climate change on the world’s communities.

