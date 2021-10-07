Workday System Integrator – Human Resources Information System Replacement Project, RFP# FAS-2021-022

City of Seattle

Request for Proposal

Submittals Due By: 5:00 PM PST, 11/2/2021

Scope of Services: The City is seeking to contract with an organization who is a certified implementation partner of Workday HCM. This System Integrator will provide Human Capital Management software implementation services for the following Workday HCM components: Core, Payroll, Benefits, Absence Management, Onboarding, People Analytics and Talent Optimization. This contract will be a multi-year contract beginning mid-2022 with a target January 2024 go-live following these macro-phases: Design and Configuration; Testing; Implementation; Go Live; Stabilization. The City expects the System Integrator to be experienced in Workday HCM Implementation for the government entities similar in size and complexity to the City of Seattle.

The services contemplated in this solicitation are consistent with the City’s commitment to Women and Minority-Owned Businesses (WMBE) firms, as memorialized in the “Equality in Contracting” Ordinance, Seattle Municipal Code, Chapter 20.42 and Executive Orders issued in 2010 and 2014, which communicate the City’s policies and priorities to maximize inclusion efforts to ensure WMBEs are afforded every opportunity for inclusion in City of Seattle procurement/contracting.

TO RECEIVE A COMPLETE COPY OF THE FULL RFP, ADDENDA, MANDATORY FORMS AND THE CITY’S BOILERPLATE CONTRACT TERMS, VISIT THE CITY OF SEATTLE PROCUREMENT WEBSITE: https://seattle.procureware.com/home . REGISTRATION IS FREE.

Selection for this RFP is subject to all applicable laws and ordinances. The participation of women-and-minority-owned firms is a cultural value of the City of Seattle and is strongly encouraged.

For additional questions contact the RFP Contact at Steven.Larson@Seattle.gov .

Dates advertised in the Daily Journal of Commerce: October 7, October 8, 2021