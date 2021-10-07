CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Workday System Integrator – Human Resources Information System Replacement Project, RFP# FAS-2021-022

By ConsultantConnection
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 6 days ago

City of Seattle

Request for Proposal

Submittals Due By: 5:00 PM PST, 11/2/2021

Scope of Services: The City is seeking to contract with an organization who is a certified implementation partner of Workday HCM. This System Integrator will provide Human Capital Management software implementation services for the following Workday HCM components: Core, Payroll, Benefits, Absence Management, Onboarding, People Analytics and Talent Optimization. This contract will be a multi-year contract beginning mid-2022 with a target January 2024 go-live following these macro-phases: Design and Configuration; Testing; Implementation; Go Live; Stabilization. The City expects the System Integrator to be experienced in Workday HCM Implementation for the government entities similar in size and complexity to the City of Seattle.

The services contemplated in this solicitation are consistent with the City’s commitment to Women and Minority-Owned Businesses (WMBE) firms, as memorialized in the “Equality in Contracting” Ordinance, Seattle Municipal Code, Chapter 20.42 and Executive Orders issued in 2010 and 2014, which communicate the City’s policies and priorities to maximize inclusion efforts to ensure WMBEs are afforded every opportunity for inclusion in City of Seattle procurement/contracting.

TO RECEIVE A COMPLETE COPY OF THE FULL RFP, ADDENDA, MANDATORY FORMS AND THE CITY’S BOILERPLATE CONTRACT TERMS, VISIT THE CITY OF SEATTLE PROCUREMENT WEBSITE: https://seattle.procureware.com/home . REGISTRATION IS FREE.

Selection for this RFP is subject to all applicable laws and ordinances. The participation of women-and-minority-owned firms is a cultural value of the City of Seattle and is strongly encouraged.

For additional questions contact the RFP Contact at Steven.Larson@Seattle.gov .

Dates advertised in the Daily Journal of Commerce: October 7, October 8, 2021

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

SEATTLE CITY LIGHT INSTANT DISCOUNT AT RETAIL; RFP #SCL-6460

November 16, 2021 at 3:00 pm (PDT) NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFQ) and PRE-SUBMITTAL CONFERENCE. The City of Seattle, Seattle City Light Department (“SCL”), seeks a Consultant to manage Instant Discount at Retail program, which will provide a retail markdown on energy efficiency products at retail locations throughout City Light service territory. A primary goal of this program is to drive consistency between offerings by regional utilities to improve customer experience and reduce customer confusion. The retail markdown mechanism for this program will, from the utility customers’ perspective, mirror the method used to implement recent successful retail markdown programs products such as Light-Emitting Diode (LED) lighting and efficient showerheads. The initial contract will be for two years with an annual option to renew.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Sawant Unveils Legislation Requiring Contractors to Pay 100% of Construction Worker Parking Costs, Calls for Swift Adoption by City Council

SEATTLE – Councilmember Kshama Sawant (District 3, Central Seattle), chair of the Council’s Sustainability and Renters Rights Committee, today unveiled her legislation requiring contractors in Seattle to pay for the cost of parking for construction workers and called on the City Council to swiftly enact it. Sawant’s bill would mandate...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Join the fight for a People’s Budget that funds working people, not big business and the billionaires!

Below is a list of proposed amendments to next year’s Seattle City budget from the People’s Budget 2021 campaign. Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s office sent this list to the Democratic Party Councilmembers on the City Council, urging them to join us and the People’s Budget 2021 campaign to push for the maximum possible progressive gains for working people in the budget vote this year.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Seattle, Washington

Notice of Intent to Sell Webinar

If you are a property owner, real estate broker, management company or advocate please consider joining this important webinar on October 28th, 2021 at 10am. This webinar will go over the requirements and process that property owners are required to adhere to if they intend to sell their property. Landlords with rentals of 2 units or more with at least one affordable unit in the building are required to comply with the ordinance.
REAL ESTATE
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle and Sound Transit Finalize No-Cost Land Transfer for Affordable Housing Development in Rainier Valley

Rainier Valley Homeownership Initiative will create at least 100 for-sale homes, permanently affordable to low- and moderate-income first-time homebuyers. SEATTLE (October 11) – Today the City of Seattle and Sound Transit will finalize the transfer of ten sites in the Rainier Valley from the transit authority to the Seattle Office of Housing, at no cost to the City, for the development of permanently affordable for-sale homes. The ten sites, originally purchased for Sound Transit construction purposes, are located in an area at high risk of displacement along Martin Luther King Jr. Way South, spanning from the Mount Baker Link light rail station to the Rainier Beach Link light rail station.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Lewis Unveils Report Explaining Why Homelessness Has Worsened During Pandemic

Seattle, WA – Councilmember Andrew J. Lewis (District 7 – Pioneer Square to Magnolia) released a report today compiled by Council Central Staff which analyzes Seattle’s homelessness system, and summarizes current demands for shelter, outreach and housing. The report, which Lewis requested in September 2021, also assesses the impact of COVID-era constraints and reforms on our homelessness housing continuum system, pointing to a growing need for further investments.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rfp#Fas#Workday System Integrator#Rfp Fas 2021 022#Workday Hcm#This System Integrator#Human Capital Management#City#The System Integrator#Seattle Municipal Code
Seattle, Washington

FLEET ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAM; RFQ #SCL-8913

November 12, 2021 at 3:00 pm (PDT) NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) and Pre-Submittal Conference. The City of Seattle, Seattle City Light Department (“SCL”), seeks to hire an implementer for Seattle City Light’s Fleet Electrification program. Seattle City Light (City Light) is seeking a consultant to provide fleet advisory services and administer electric vehicle charging incentives. The consultant will be responsible for managing the customer experience from start to finish including customer outreach and engagement, technical assistance and education, overseeing fleet electrification solutions delivery, and connecting customers to additional City Light resources as needed.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle to begin issuing warnings for the 72-hour parking rule on October 15, with an initial focus on abandoned, hazardous vehicles

With an increase of abandoned vehicles across Seattle, the City of Seattle will resume enforcing the 72-hour parking rule beginning October 15, 2021. While warnings and citations may be issued on any vehicle parked in one place for 72 hours, the initial focus will be on clearing unoccupied hazardous vehicles that may have been abandoned over the past 19 months.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Durkan and Seattle City Council Appoint Four Community Leaders to the Seattle Redistricting Commission

Mayor Jenny A. Durkan and the Seattle City Council have announced their appointments of community members to serve on the Seattle Redistricting Commission, the body responsible for overseeing the development of new City Council district lines in response to the completed 2020 Census. “Seattle remains one of the fastest-growing cities...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Councilmembers Mosqueda, Strauss and Broad Coalition Applaud Passage of More Inclusive and Accurate “Neighborhood Residential Zoning” Name Change

The legislation is an important step to addressing exclusionary zoning policies SEATTLE – Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (Position 8, Citywide) and Councilmember Dan Strauss (District 6, Northwest Seattle) applauded the passage of Council Bill 120155, which renames Single-Family Zones to Neighborhood Residential Zones.  “The legislation passed today brings us one step closer to a more inclusive Seattle. Today, we recognize neighborhoods across our city are […]
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Software
Seattle, Washington

Construction Notice – Campus Signage Installation

Installation of new Campus signage will begin Monday, Oct. 11 through Friday, Oct.15. Signs to be installed include wayfinding pylons, pole banners, Campus readerboards (except the 5th Ave N/Harrison St garage sign), facility readerboards (except the McCaw Hall readerboard), Art Walk displays, digital posters and temporary installation of selected Art Walk medallions and ID pylons.
ARTS
Seattle, Washington

King County Plumbing and Gas Program Collaboration to Create Example Design Plans

Over the past five and a half years Public Health – Seattle & King County Plumbing and Gas Program has collaborated with multiple plumbing industry organizations to create design guidance and a plan review process. The Plumbing and Gas Program is continuing this collaboration with the plumbing industry. The American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE) Seattle Chapter Board of Directors has taken an unprecedented approach to create and produce example design plans to be housed on the Plumbing & Gas Piping homepage.
KING COUNTY, WA
Seattle, Washington

SAFE AND SLOW SEATTTLE (RE-ADVERTISED); SDOT 21-025

Monday, October 18, 2021 2:00 p.m. Safe and Slow Seattle (Re-advertised) The City of Seattle, through Seattle Department of Transportation, requests Statements of Proposals from qualified firms for SDOT 21-025 Safe and Slow Seattle. In accordance with funding granted to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) from the Washington State...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Update: New Plan Review Process

In August, SDCI announced that it will implement a new plan review process using the Bluebeam software application. We will stop sending standard letter-based corrections for plan reviews and begin providing marked-up documents created with Bluebeam. This transition will align our plan review process with many of our neighboring jurisdictions’ process.
COMPUTERS
Seattle, Washington

21-016 – West Seattle Corridor Bridges Rehabilitation and Strengthening (GC/CM) Project – Construction Management Services

Submittals due by: 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021. The City of Seattle, through Seattle Department of Transportation, requests Statements of Qualifications from qualified firms for Construction Management Services for the West Seattle Corridor Bridges Rehabilitation and Strengthening (GC/CM) Project. The West Seattle Corridor Bridges Rehabilitation and Strengthening (GC/CM) project...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

New DADU Addressing Process

Beginning October 1, 2021, SDCI will start establishing separate, regular addresses and building IDs for detached accessory dwelling units (DADUs). Even though DADUs are accessory structures by code, they are dwelling units that should have their own address for emergency response, utilities, and mailing. Project descriptions will clearly identify that the structure is accessory to another structure.
POLITICS
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle’s Food Equity Fund now accepting proposals

$3 million available to community-initiated projects working to advance food equity. Community-based organizations working to address food education, access, and security in Seattle are encouraged to apply for the City of Seattle’s Food Equity Fund by November 30, 2021. This new grant program prioritizes projects led by and for communities most affected by limited access to healthy, affordable, and culturally relevant food: Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC), immigrants, refugees, low-income individuals, families with young children, youth, and elders. The Food Equity Fund is funded by the Sweetened Beverage Tax (SBT) and, in 2021, is receiving a quarter of it’s funding from the Equitable Communities Initiative Task Force.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Coming Soon: Improved Public Comments Feature

SDCI will be launching an improved method for our customers to submit public comments for some land use and early design guidance projects. Starting in late October, customers will be able to submit a public comment online and attach supporting photos, documents, etc., using the Seattle Services Portal.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

572
Followers
1K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy