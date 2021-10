South Korea boasts world-beating tech firms and entertainment content that is currently hugely in demand, but locally-based SVOD companies are struggling to compete with the dominance of Netflix. Competition for Korean eyeballs is set to intensify when Disney Plus launches in the country next month. The CEOs of two Korean firms – Jay Yang of Tving and Phil Yoon of KT Studio Genie – discussed their dilemma on stage Tuesday at the Asian Contents & Film Market, that is allied with the ongoing Busan International Film Festival. One way to play catch up might be for all the Korean SVOD players to...

