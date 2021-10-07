Senators introduce Michigan judicial nominees in Senate Committee hearing

October 6, 2021 - Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021. Chairman Durbin, Ranking Member Grassley, and Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, my name is Kristen Clarke and I serve as the Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. Thank you for the opportunity to testify on the department’s work to implement and enforce the.

