Michigan State

Senators introduce Michigan judicial nominees in Senate Committee hearing

 7 days ago

Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) on Wednesday introduced Judge Shalina Kumar and Judge Jane Beckering to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee for a hearing considering their nominations to be federal judges in Michigan. On June 30, President Biden nominated Judge Kumar and Judge Beckering to serve as U.S. District Court judges for the Eastern District and Western District of Michigan, respectively.

