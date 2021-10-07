Justice Department awards more than $33 million in grants to advance community policing efforts across the country
The Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) on Wednesday announced more than $33 million in funding to advance the practice of community policing in law enforcement. Community Policing Development (CPD) program funds are used to support promising practices through the development and testing of innovative strategies; building knowledge about effective practices and outcomes; and supporting new, creative approaches to preventing crime and promoting safe communities.legalnews.com
Comments / 0