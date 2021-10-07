Justice Department awards more than $33 million in grants to advance community policing efforts across the country

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded McDowell Technical Community College a $2.045 million competitive grant to be dispersed over the next five years. The funding is part of the department’s Title III Strengthening Institutions Program (SIP), which aims to help institutions boost their capacity to serve low-income students by providing funds that help them become self-sufficient, expand capacity to serve students, and improve and strengthen the institution.

COLLEGES ・ 12 DAYS AGO