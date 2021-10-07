CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangany receives crypto custody license from BaFin

thepaypers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany-based fintech Tangany has announced becoming the third company to receive one of a crypto custody license from the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). Tangany is a German provider for custody of digital assets and cryptocurrency. The company will receive a written permission to carry out the crypto custody business. With the crypto custody license, all regulatory doubts have been dispelled and the company can operate unhindered. In addition to Coinbase Germany and Tangany, Kapilendo recently also received the BaFin approval.

