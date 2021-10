There will be some local flair to the Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington starting tomorrow for the IHSA State Golf Tournaments. In Class 2a boys, none of the 4 Salem golfers advanced from the Effingham Sectional. Mater Dei will compete as a team along with Benton and Althoff. Breese Central’s Konnor Kueper and Myles Kampworth will join Mt Vernon’s Blaze Greathouse competing as individuals.