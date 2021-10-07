Klarna launches new savings products for the Dutch market

India-based CedCommerce has announced the launch of Amazon by CedCommerce for Shopify merchants. The update is in light of the recent closure of the official Shopify Sales channel app, according to the press release. This has created a gap in the market that CedCommerce aims to fill. While only paying the usual seller fees they pay to Amazon, sellers can enjoy the benefits of the Amazon by CedCommerce app, free of any subscription cost till 31 December 2021.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 HOURS AGO