Klarna launches new savings products for the Dutch market

thepaypers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweden-based payment company Klarna has announced launching new savings products for the Dutch market. The 2 new products concern a freely withdrawable savings account and deposit accounts that become available through the Raisin savings platform. Klarna will be offering 0.16% interest per year for freely withdrawable accounts and a maximum interest rate of 0.89% per year on deposit accounts. Klarna has a Swedish banking license and therefore savers who store their money with this provider are covered by the Swedish deposit guarantee scheme.

