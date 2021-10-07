CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ireland assured it can keep 12.5% corporate tax rate for smaller firms

By Thomson Reuters
 6 days ago

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland has received assurance that if it agrees to a new global minimum corporate tax rate of 15% it can maintain its 12.5% rate for firms with an annual turnover of less than 750 million euros ($867 million), Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said. Irish ministers are...

Leo Varadkar
