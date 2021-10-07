NTC Baseball Finals Set, North Clay Takes On Windsor/SS

The Finals are set for the National Trail Conference baseball tournament. Top-seed North Clay advanced after knocking off Altamont 5-0 in last night’s semifinals. The Cardinals at 25-1 on the season and will take on the Hatchets of Windsor/Stew Stras after their upset win over 2nd seed St Anthony yesterday. The championship will be at 7pm on Friday night at Lions Field in Kinmundy. St Anthony and Altamont will play before that in the 3rd place game.