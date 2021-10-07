CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, IL

Wildcats Soccer Heads To Newton To Finish Regular Season

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Salem Wildcats soccer team is 10-8, the first soccer team in the program’s history to win 10 games, will be back in action today at Newton. Salem is coming off a 12-0 win over Wood River on Senior Night earlier this week. Every senior in the lineup scored in the first half as Salem was building a 10-0 lead. After today, Salem will open up regional action on Saturday morning when they host Pinckneyville.

