CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

How Your Financial Personality Impacts Your Relationship, According to Myers-Briggs

By Theresa Gonzalez
Brit + Co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeddings are back on and 2021 has been a banner year for them. And while the bliss of proposals and wedding planning and honeymooning can be one the best times of life, what comes after is the most important. Understanding how your partner views money and how that differs from how you view it can help you both learn more about your financial habits, strengths, and challenges before tying the knot.

www.brit.co

Comments / 0

Related
Michelle Jaqua

How to Break Your Negative Relationship Patterns

Woman holding up her handPhoto by Isaiah Rustad on Unsplash. We all have unhealthy relationship patterns that we need to break. For some of us, it can be one big red glaring flag that takes us to craziness. Sometimes, it’s small indignations that chip away at our self-respect and eventually break down our relationships.
sixtyandme.com

No Blame, No Shame: Strengthen Your Relationships

“You never gave me back my sunglasses,” my husband claimed, looking through his bag as we were leaving a Senior Games track and field meet. “I must have,” I said, recalling the moment he handed the pricey sunglasses to me to keep while he ran his 400-meter race, but not remembering what came next. “I don’t have them, so where could they be?”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
dailytitan.com

Column: How to keep your relationship happy and healthy

If done right, romantic relationships can be helpful in boosting a person’s mental well-being, but can do the opposite if done wrong. It has been long established that relationships have the power to improve both physical and mental health, according to the American Psychological Association. Communication is the foundation that...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Refinery29

How To Split Your Assets After A Breakup, According To An Expert

Shannon* was in love. She’d met her partner in high school. They’d been together for four years. They’d even moved in together. In truth, she couldn’t have imagined a future that didn’t involve her partner. Then, without warning, and right after they renewed their lease for another year, things started to sour. As their fights gained momentum, and their distrust in each other grew, Shannon quickly found herself in a relationship that wasn’t going to last. When things finally came to a head, in the form of an epic three-hour argument, Shannon was faced with a new reality. The partner whom she’d come to rely on, a person with whom her life was so deeply intertwined, was no longer going to be around.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Management#Financial Plan#Myers Briggs#The Myers Briggs Company#Laid Back Balancer
WLFI.com

How to rebuild trust in your relationships

Since trust is fundamental to relationships, trying to restore the feeling once it's lost might seem impossible. But if you're the offender in a breakdown of trust, know that all hope might not be lost. Trust is "often defined, sort of abstractly, as a willingness to be vulnerable to another...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
bravamagazine.com

Your Guide to Financial Wellness

BRAVA asked the financial wellness experts at Summit Credit Union’s financial coaching program to share insights about how to relieve stress in the everyday lives of Americans. At Summit, CEO and President Kim Sponem says that every employee is a financial educator, and Summit’s free financial wellness coaching puts that promise into action.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Thrive Global

How to manage financial disputes with your spouse

01/6 Financial disputes can pose a threat to your marriage. Even the strongest couples fight at times, one of the main reasons being ‘money.’ Dealing with finances in a responsible and organised way can be really difficult, not to mention the endless fights with your spouse over overspending or their miser-habits. These arguments can be very disruptive as they may unknowingly drift you and your spouse apart. Hence, we bring to you some ways in which you can manage your financial disagreements with your partner.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Belief.Net

How Does Birth Order Affect Your Personality?

Personality is a fickle thing. Multitudes of factors converge, both before and after birth, to make us who we are. In the professional world, the study of these factors is one of the hottest fields of psychology, and it’s even hotter in the world of consumers—who hasn’t taken an online personality test, or given a curious click to that “What Color is Your Aura” online quiz?
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Relationships
People

How to Break Up with Your Therapist, According to Therapists

When it comes to mental health, seeking help has never been more widely accepted. Zendaya calls therapy a "beautiful thing," and Selena Gomez has said it's "one of the most important things." Finding the right therapist is one of the key components to making therapy work for you, which means...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thebalance.com

How To Prepare Your Teen for Their First Financial Investment

As a parent or guardian, the day will come when it’s time to start talking to your child about finances. A part of that conversation may be teaching them about investing: putting money into an asset with the expectation of a financial return. There’s a lot that goes into investing...
KIDS
manisteenews.com

Liz Weston: How gratitude can help your financial life

Gratitude makes us more aware of the sources of joy, wonder and hope in our lives. Being grateful also can improve health, strengthen relationships and help us manage our money. Developing gratitude requires us to focus on what we have rather than on what we lack, says Meghaan Lurtz, a...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNBC

How to save more and reach your financial goals by the end of the year

This is an excerpt from CNBC Make It's weekly newsletter. Subscribe here. Somehow, we've reached the final three months of 2021. Over the past few weeks, I've been reflecting on the year and my financial goals, something I haven't felt up to doing in a while. During the first year of the pandemic, I put off thinking too hard about the future because the present was too stressful. Perhaps you felt similarly.
PERSONAL FINANCE
New Haven Register

Is Snoring Destroying Your Relationship?

There are many wonderful things about sharing a bed with a romantic partner — the intimacy of falling asleep in each other’s arms and the ease with which morning sex can be seamlessly initiated, to name a few. You haven’t known true love, however, until you’ve been rudely awakened by the sound of your partner’s snoring, then spent the rest of the night staring down that loudly slumbering angel and hating them with every fiber of your being.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ishn.com

How does your safety culture impact workers?

Culture is difficult to quantify yet remains a crucial aspect of workplace safety. Most facilities understand the need for specific safety rules and protocols, but company culture — the beliefs, values, and attitudes of the workforce — often goes underemphasized. That shouldn’t be the case. OSHA says that creating a...
BUSINESS
Refinery29

How To Save Money, Based On Your Personality Type

Managing our money and setting ourselves up for the future has never been more important. But for those of us who can barely stick to a skincare routine let alone budget, it can feel like we're doing something wrong. Well, we're here to tell you that you're certainly not alone, and that the answer to your saving woes may come down to tailoring your approach to suit your 'money personality'.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
goodmenproject.com

How To Make the Distance Seamless in Your Long-distance Relationship

Finding the right soul that attaches to yours can be an eternal thirst when you have been unlucky with relationships from the onset. Love is a sanctuary in most scenarios, that’s why it really doesn’t matter how much you want your partner but how well you perfect the prospect involved in keeping the furnace of your love burning for one another.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy