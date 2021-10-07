19th global edition of World Blockchain Summit returns to Dubai with its in-person, live event
Under the Patronage of The Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, the 19th global edition of World Blockchain Summit will bring together some of the world’s leading crypto influencers, policymakers, key government delegates, media, family offices, HNIs and other curated investors among others to foster the crypto and blockchain community across the globe.cointelegraph.com
