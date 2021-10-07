19th global edition of World Blockchain Summit returns to Dubai with its in-person, live event

CV VC has currently successfully invested in 32 early-stage blockchain startups from around the world, 22 of which came via its CV Labs incubation program. Selected start-ups from the UAE will be considered for CV VCs global CV Labs incubation program and receive an investment of up to $125,000. The three-month incubation program is driven by a team of founders and exposes participants to advice from 100 blockchain mentors including industry pioneers, global media, professional services, and experts from Europe’s Crypto Valley. The program is networked with organizations like IBM, Siemens, and Coindesk along with such protocols as Cardano, Polkadot, and Dfinity.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO