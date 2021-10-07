CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guild Mortgage Correspondent joins Promontory MortgagePath investor network

By Terry Windall
Cover picture for the articleDANBURY, Conn. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Promontory MortgagePath LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive digital mortgage fulfillment services, announced Guild Mortgage Correspondent as the most recent addition to its investor network. As part of its comprehensive mortgage fulfillment services, Promontory MortgagePath manages investor relationships on behalf of its community lending clients, facilitating new relationships for clients seeking investor partners and adding and delivering to new investors based on clients’ existing relationships. Guild Mortgage Correspondent is the latest investor to join the company’s extensive network of investors.

