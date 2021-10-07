Hartung, Kevin - (1) Count Theft of Motor Vehicle (F-3) and 3 additional charges

On October 6, 2021, the Middlesex Township Police were dispatched to a business on the Harrisburg Pike for a report of a stolen Uhaul Truck. Carlisle Police were able to intercept the vehicle, which was driven and stolen by a Kevin Hartung. When Carlisle Police attempted to pull over Hartung, Hartung fled from police and eventually struck a utility pole. Hartung then jumped out of the stolen vehicle and ran on foot. Hartung was eventually apprehended and charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle, fleeing and a variety of other charges.