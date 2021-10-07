CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middlesex, PA

Hartung, Kevin - (1) Count Theft of Motor Vehicle (F-3) and 3 additional charges

cumberland.crimewatchpa.com
 7 days ago

On October 6, 2021, the Middlesex Township Police were dispatched to a business on the Harrisburg Pike for a report of a stolen Uhaul Truck. Carlisle Police were able to intercept the vehicle, which was driven and stolen by a Kevin Hartung. When Carlisle Police attempted to pull over Hartung, Hartung fled from police and eventually struck a utility pole. Hartung then jumped out of the stolen vehicle and ran on foot. Hartung was eventually apprehended and charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle, fleeing and a variety of other charges.

cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlisle, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Middlesex, PA
Middlesex, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Harrisburg Pike#Uhaul Truck#Theft Of A Motor Vehicle
Reuters

U.S. supply chain too snarled for Biden Christmas fix, experts say

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is pushing to ease supply shortages and tame rising prices in time for Christmas, but unsnarling U.S. supply lines could take far longer, experts told Reuters. Biden brought together powerbrokers from ports, unions and big business on Wednesday to address shipping, labor...
LABOR ISSUES
The Associated Press

Fire leaves 46 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The death toll from a fire in southern Taiwan that engulfed a building overnight has further risen to 46, according to officials Thursday who said at least another 41 people were injured. The 13-story building caught fire around 3 a.m. Thursday, fire officials in the city...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy