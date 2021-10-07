State announces new loan programs to help minority- and women-owned businesses
Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted on Wednesday announced two new loan programs to help minority- and women-owned businesses grow and boost the Ohio economy. The new Women's Business Enterprise Loan Program and Ohio Micro-Enterprise Loan Program were priority initiatives of the DeWine-Husted administration included in the 2022-23 operating budget, which was passed in June by the Ohio General Assembly.chroniclet.com
