State announces new loan programs to help minority- and women-owned businesses

Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron announces the availability of CARES Act Revolving Loan Funds (RLF) for eligible small businesses in Rutherford County. This loan program, administered by the Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC), provides low-cost, flexible financing options to help qualified businesses rebound from impacts of the pandemic. Increasing access to capital will assist the county’s small business community by supporting a variety of industries, and their employees, and will help reduce the burden of uncertainty to help stabilize the local economy.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO