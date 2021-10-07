CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette County COVID Update

Cover picture for the articleMarinette County is the sixth worst county in the State of Wisconsin for COVID-19, according to Public Health Officer Molly Bonjean. She updated the County Health and Human Services Board on Wednesday. Statewide, about 48 percent of the population have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine. About 45 percent have received two doses. Since October of last year, there have been over 6,013 cases of COVID in Marinette County, hospitalizations are 14 per day, and there have been 78 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

