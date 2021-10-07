SE: Adrenaline Helps Thornhill End Rainy Night in Lawrence
Don't ask Caylee Thornhill how it happened. A year ago, she was recovering from surgery to her anterior-cruciate ligament. Then late last Thursday, she experienced one of the greatest moments of her entire life. Against Kansas, during a perfectly otherwise horrible night — two rain delays with one power outage — Thornhill delivered one of the most beautiful and memorable goals in the six-year history of the Kansas State women's soccer program.www.kstatesports.com
