How Cleveland's Workplaces Are Evolving

Hyland, Union Home Mortgage and BoxCast are among the area businesses beginning to rethink their work structure. COVID-19 touched every area of our lives, not least how — and where — we work. When offices suddenly closed 18 months ago, Clevelanders quickly adapted to working from home. This newfound freedom from daily commutes and annoying cubicle mates proved quite popular, leaving employees eager for more remote or hybrid opportunities in the future. Now, local companies are working overtime to accommodate this growing preference for working from home.