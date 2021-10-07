CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abdulrazak Gurnah wins Nobel Prize in literature

Cover picture for the articleThe Nobel Prize in literature has been awarded to the novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah, for his “uncompromising and passionate” portrayals of the effects of colonialism. Gurnah was born in Tanzania in 1948 but moved to England at a young age. He has written 10 novels, many of which focus on the refugee experience.

