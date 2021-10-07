Awareness Issue 2021: Language barriers to reporting domestic violence, the increase in incidences of later-stage cancer, and high school students who are getting the word out about partner violence

Most sexual violence incidents are perpetrated by someone the victim knows and trusts. That is a statistic that Crime Victim Services of Allen and Putnam Counties are hoping people hear during Domestic Violence Awareness month. They say there was a 20% increase in the number of survivors of sexual violence serving a total of 621 with 38% of those assaulted by someone they knew. They want survivors to know there is help out there and they don’t have to stay in an abusive relationship.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO