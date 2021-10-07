Graphite One Reports Graphite Added to the U.S. National Defense Stockpile List

There had been no increases in the stockpile for over 25 years before this data point was released. At the latest official public count, the U.S. military possesses a stockpile of 3,750 nuclear warheads, with approximately 2,000 more that have been retired and are awaiting disposal. Under the Trump administration, however, a small but unusual bump in stockpile size occurred between 2018 and 2019, according to these same figures. The unexplained increase in the total number of warheads in inventory is apparently only the second reported instance of its kind since the end of the Cold War.

MILITARY ・ 6 DAYS AGO